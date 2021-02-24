Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.02.2021 | 9:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna to go on floors in May

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aankhen that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar back in 2002, was one of its kind. The movie showed three blind men successfully robbing a bank and after almost 20 years, Abhinay Deo is ready to direct its sequel. Aankhen 2 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna. While Sidharth and Amitabh have never worked together before, the former has worked with Akshaye Khanna in Ittefaq.

 Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna to go on floors in May

This Abhinay Deo directorial is being said to go on floors in May with Sunil Grover being the latest addition to the cast. As per the reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vijay Singh Rajput will return from his jail term with a grander heist planned and will lead a new team of blind men – Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sunil Grover to rob a gaming establishment. With the makers already finalizing UK and Bulgaria as shoot locations, if things go well, the first schedule will begin on May 20 since the movie is set abroad.

While there has been no confirmation about Sunil Grover being the fourth actor, the speculations regarding the news are strong.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah to release on July 2, 2021

More Pages: Aankhen 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Big Hit Entertainment made record-breaking…

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye…

Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to clash with Vin…

BTS' J-Hope donates 150 million won to…

South Korean film Train To Busan remake in…

BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification