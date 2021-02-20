Bollywood Hungama

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah to release on July 2, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra had been training and prepping hard for his role as Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) for Shershaah. The movie was put on an abrupt halt considering the COVID-19 situation, however, the shoot for it wrapped up back in October and the actor was eagerly waiting for things to settle so they could announce a release date. Shershaah is based on the life of martyr, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) who laid down his life at the Kargil War almost 22 years ago.

The movie will star alleged lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani under the Dharma Productions banner. Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media to announce the release date of the film and wrote, “The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!” Along with the announcement of the release date, Sidharth also shared a couple of posters, take a look at them right here.

Looking as dapper as ever in the Indian Army uniform, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar with Shershaah and will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

