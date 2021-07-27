Free Hostel care and education for children who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic, an initiative in association with ChangeWithin and Monarch.

We are humbled to be a part of this much-needed initiative and hope to reach out to as many kids as possible, starting from Karnataka. With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, we have come together for this noble work - Producer Mahaveer Jain (ChangeWithin) & Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha). Recently, they had successfully administered a free vaccination campaign for media & entertainment industry, along with Rajkumar Hirani and Karan Johar.

In the 1st phase of lock down, the same team had distributed Ration kits to more than 25 lakh families across India under the campaign - I Stand With Humanity.

