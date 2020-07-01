Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for Coronavirus

Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Coronavirus outbreak has led us into the fourth month of complete lockdown and yet, the numbers are spiking with each passing day. Staff members of some Bollywood celebrities have also tested positive including Boney Kapoor. Only yesterday, Aamir Khan announced that his staff had tested positive for the virus, too.

The actor announced that all of them have quarantined themselves and the staff member is taken to a facility by the BMC. Aamir expressed his gratitude towards the BMC for their prompt action and cooperation. While the rest of his family tested negative for COVID-19, Aamir Khan awaited the test results of his mother. Now, the results of his mother’s test have come in and the actor heaved a huge sigh of relief as it was negative. In a statement, Aamir Khan wrote, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes ???? Love. Aamir”.

The actor, on the work front, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

