Doctor’s Day: Salman Khan thanks the frontliners for their dedication and sacrifices

Bollywood News
ByAnam Shaikh

The doctors have been working relentlessly to treat COVID-19 patients while managing patients suffering from other fatal diseases simultaneously. Some of them are required to stay back in the hospital for days at a stretch and are required to stay without food and water for 6-8 hours while they wear the PPE kits. Salman Khan is known for being one of the most generous celebrities in the industry and has made multiple efforts to help as many people as he can.

Doctor’s Day Salman Khan thanks the frontliners for their dedication and sacrifices

He has been actively helping people and managing things around with his team while he’s in Panvel. The actor is known for his charity and social work. On National Doctor’s Day, Salman Khan took to his Twitter to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic and otherwise. Salman Khan tweeted, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”

Take a look at it.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s post-workout picture leaves fans drooling over his physique

Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

