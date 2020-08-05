Aamir Khan was busy shooting his ambitious adaptation, Laal Singh Chaddha in many parts of the country before it came to a halt in March due to lockdown in India amid coronavirus outbreak. He had already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. In July, the makers decided to call off the Ladakh schedule after India - China clash in the Galwan valley. Since film productions are resuming slowly, the actor has begun scouting new locations.

The unit had two major schedules in works – Delhi and Ladakh – before the shooting was called off. Reports also stated that they might even shoot in Turkey and Georgia. The actor is now keen to resume the shooting and is chalking out a new schedule with the team.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020 but given the circumstances, it might get pushed to next year.

