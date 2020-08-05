Bollywood Hungama

JYP Entertainment responds to TWICE making a comeback in October

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular girl group TWICE is reportedly making a comeback in October. The reports have stated that the group is already working on their next album.

JYP Entertainment responds to TWICE making a comeback in October

The news was confirmed by JYP Entertainment. It was revealed that the nine members  - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu - are gearing for their next album release. Once everything is finalized, they will make a proper announcement. It is being reported the comeback will be in October.

TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video. The album broke a major record. According to Goan Chart (Korean Music Chart), the album sold 563,000 copies which is the highest ever record held by a girl group.

Meanwhile, the group is currently gearing up for virtual concert - Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day on August 9 at 3 p.m. KST.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s leader Jihyo celebrates 15 years since she joined JYP Entertainment with childhood pictures

