Popular girl group TWICE is reportedly making a comeback in October. The reports have stated that the group is already working on their next album.

The news was confirmed by JYP Entertainment. It was revealed that the nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu - are gearing for their next album release. Once everything is finalized, they will make a proper announcement. It is being reported the comeback will be in October.

TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video. The album broke a major record. According to Goan Chart (Korean Music Chart), the album sold 563,000 copies which is the highest ever record held by a girl group.

Meanwhile, the group is currently gearing up for virtual concert - Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day on August 9 at 3 p.m. KST.

