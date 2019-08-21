Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha to recreate ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’

Ayushmann Khurrana has piqued the audience’s interest with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. The actor has once again taken up an interesting and quirky role. With two songs that have already been released, the lead actors Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha will be recreating the song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ in the film.

The song picturized on Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan in Marathi film, Bot Lavin Tithe Gudguliyan had a chartbuster. It is being recreated by Meet Bros who will also sing along with Jyotica Tangri. The new recreation has amazing Marathi beats along with the rap part that Meet Bros have sung themselves. It has live guitars and electronic programs along with it.

While giving insights about the music track, Raaj shares, “’Dhagala Lagli Kala’ is a classic, iconic song and we have danced to its tune for years. It is peppy, groovy and compels you to shake a leg. It was Ekta’s (Kapoor, producer) idea to recreate this popular foot-tapping number with the Ganpati festival being around the corner. We loved the idea, and feel that as a promotional track, it will widen the scope of the film beyond communities. Our first song, Radhe Radhe, celebrates the spirit of Janmashtami and this one releasing during Ganeshotsav will pump up the festivities.”

The director further says, “This song has a different vibe and it’s got amazing Marathi parts, which has a rap-like melody that we have sung ourselves. It has got amazing catchy Marathi beats and we have also added some live guitars as well as electronic programs around it. It has ‘let’s dance’ written all over it. And I think this will be the biggest welcome for Ganesh Chaturthi in terms of music.”

No doubt that this music track is going to be loved by all the fans, as the song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ has just not been a song, but also an emotion for the youth as it has been a part of fans lives in their childhood and teen years. The makers will be giving the youth the best nostalgia by giving it a dash of live guitars and electronic programs which would make the song even more dynamic. Top of it, this music track been played during Ganeshostav has made all the fans pumped up and they can’t wait anymore to groove on this music track.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. It is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

