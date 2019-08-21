Shocking: Sleazy Sridevi titled film to receive restraining order

How far can a filmmaker go in pursuit of the audiences’ attention without seeming intrusive? Sridevi Bungalow is the title given to a film directed by some unknown chap named Prashanth Mambully. It was announced a few months ago with Priya Prakash Varrier and immediately invited the wrath of Sridevi fans. The teaser showed Priya Varrier lying inert in a bath-tub, a distasteful reference to the real Sridevi’s tragic end.

The utterly reprehensible attempt to cash in on the legendary iconic Diva’s name and reputation must be condemned by all her fans and admirers and must be discouraged by film industry which hero-worships the late actress. Instead we have out-of-work actors like Arbaaz Khan pitching in with their two-bit. The latest to join the cast of this corny anti-homage is a certain foreigner named Georgia Andriani whose only claim to fame is her proximity to the aforementioned Arbaaz Khan (whose only claim to fame is that he is Salman Khan’s brother).

While Sridevi’s hurt and incensed husband Boney Kapoor who has just returned from a wedding in Bali is looking at what further legal remedy he can seek a source close to Boney says, “He is disgusted by all those who have chosen to be associated with this lurid project. When he saw the first look of this shady film showing a woman in a bathtub and the film’s title Sridevi Bungalow Boney had sent a legal notice to the producer. But so far they’ve ignored the notice. Boney intends to take even more strict legal action asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi’s name in the title. They can make what they like—it’s a free world. But they can’t use that iconic name.

It is disgusting to see star-siblings and now even girlfriends of star-siblings being given roles in Hindi films. Nepotism never flourished more brazenly in Bollywood.

