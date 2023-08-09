comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.08.2023 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » 10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

en Bollywood News 10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan fans have found a unique to celebrate the movie and also gear up for SRK’s next release Jawan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express has completed 10 years since its release. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it marked the return of the actors as a beloved couple after the 2008 movie, Om Shanti Om. Released in 2013, Chennai Express was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year that swept all the major awards.

10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan fans have found a unique to celebrate the movie and also gear up for SRK’s next release Jawan. They have organised free special screenings of the movie all over India in 50 cities. The fanclub SRK Universe said, “BREAKING: We are all set to celebrate #10YearsOfChennaiExpress as we await #Jawan. We have organized free screening of #ChennaiExpress on 9th August 2023, its 10th anniversary, in over 50 cities in India for all the FANs!!!”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan now gears up for Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan. Set for September 7 release in theatres, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and a special appearance of Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: 10 Years of Chennai Express: Ranveer Singh says he was flabbergasted seeing Deepika Padukone play Meenamma: “Owned the character and aced the genre”

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection , Jawan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets 12+…

EXCLUSIVE: “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani to…

Varun Dhawan to begin shoot for Atlee’s…

Ranveer Singh becomes 1st Indian brand…

Vir Das to join Ananya Panday and Gurfateh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification