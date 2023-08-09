On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan fans have found a unique to celebrate the movie and also gear up for SRK’s next release Jawan.

10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express has completed 10 years since its release. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it marked the return of the actors as a beloved couple after the 2008 movie, Om Shanti Om. Released in 2013, Chennai Express was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year that swept all the major awards.

10 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan fans organise free special screenings in 50 cities in India as they gear up for Jawan

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan fans have found a unique to celebrate the movie and also gear up for SRK’s next release Jawan. They have organised free special screenings of the movie all over India in 50 cities. The fanclub SRK Universe said, “BREAKING: We are all set to celebrate #10YearsOfChennaiExpress as we await #Jawan. We have organized free screening of #ChennaiExpress on 9th August 2023, its 10th anniversary, in over 50 cities in India for all the FANs!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan now gears up for Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan. Set for September 7 release in theatres, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and a special appearance of Deepika Padukone.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.