Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar introduces Ranveer Singh as the new generation Don and the announcement video is truly iconic. With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger-than-life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025.



The 'Don' series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments, and Ranveer Singh's talent and versatility is the perfect fit for this iconic role. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Ranveer is poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise, while honouring the legacy of those who came before him.

Watch the announcement:

In a statement on Tuesday after unveiling the title logo of the movie, Farhan Akhtar said, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don."

He added, "In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart."

Farhan Akhtar further said that he is ready to take the legacy forward with an actor whose talent and versatility he admires. Farhan said, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Every decade has witnessed a new leap into action and adventure with a redefined version of the beloved franchise, and it is almost a matter of national concern who will be taking the baton ahead. It is safe to say that Don has always been essayed by the most legendary and versatile talent through the generations. While Amitabh Bachchan was known for his 'angry young man' image, in his iconic portrayal of Don, Shah Rukh Khan was seen transitioning from his lover boy identity into the role of this charismatic villain. Now, Ranveer Singh takes on the role and, he is ready for a slick actioner.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025 .

