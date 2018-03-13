YRF shoots down reports of Aditya Chopra directing Ranveer Singh

Earlier today reports surfaced claiming, Yash Raj Films head honcho and director par excellence Aditya Chopra would soon be directing none other than Ranveer Singh. While there were no details about the said project reports also claimed that the said role would be “absolutely positive” and that the project in question would go on floors later this year. However, now responding to the rumours Yash Raj Films spokesperson has since shot down the rumours categorically stating that Aditya Chopra will not be directing Ranveer Singh.

“Yash Raj Films would like to categorically dismiss rumours suggesting Aditya Chopra is directing his next with Ranveer Singh. As of today, Aditya Chopra has not finalised anything about his next directorial. He is immersed in all his productions for at least one more year before he begins thinking/planning his next”, read the statement release by Yash Raj Films.

On the other hand, sources claim that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra recently met to discuss their forthcoming project at great length. In fact, the reports also claim that the rumoured film will feature a contemporary theme with Ranveer playing a sweet lovable family guy.

Whatever be the case, only time will tell whether a film with Ranveer Singh top lining the cast and Aditya Chopra behind the camera is really on the anvil or not.

