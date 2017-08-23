WOW! Twitter declares Sultan as the most tweeted movie hashtag of all time in India

Sultan that released last year on Eid turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Starring Salman Khan in the leading role, the film enjoyed a lot of praise, from viewers and critics alike, for its performance, narrative, plot, music and action.

Sultan has now added another feather in its cap. The official handle of Twitter India today has announced that #Sultan is the most tweeted movie hashtag in India. Twitter India made this announcement as part of the celebrations of 10th anniversary of hashtag on Twitter. They also launched a special emoji of the hashtag and featured the first ever tweet that used a hashtag on Twitter. Besides Sultan, the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ 10 and the very popular IPL cricket tournament also emerged as winners. #BB10, the hashtag of ‘Bigg Boss 10’ was the most tweeted TV show hashtag of all time in India while #IPL, with more than 8 million Tweets, was crowned as the most tweeted sporting event hashtag.

Sultan also starred Anushka Sharma and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Incidentally, both Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are currently working on Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. It’s all set to release on Christmas 2017.