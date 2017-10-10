WOW! Trailer of Karan Johar’s Ittefaq to be attached with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again

Just last Diwali, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar had turned into major rivals. Their respective films – Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – clashed on the Festival of Lights and they faced problems with regards to screen sharing. On top of that, Ajay alleged that self-styled critic Kamaal R Khan was paid Rs 25 lakhs by Karan to bring down Shivaay. This bit of controversy also led to a conflict between Karan and Ajay’s wife Kajol who were very thick friends.

This Diwali, Ajay Devgn is arriving again with a big film – Golmaal Again. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s suspense drama Ittefaq releases two weeks after Diwali, on November 3. And in a move that has surprised everyone, Ajay Devgn has agreed to attach the trailer of KJo’s Ittefaq with the print of Golmaal Again.

It has come to light that Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty graciously agreed to the attack the trailer of Ittefaq with his comic caper. Rohit Shetty has a very good equation with Karan Johar and also Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, who has also co-produced Ittefaq. Rohit Shetty even directed two films for this banner starring Shah Rukh – Chennai Express and Dilwale. Hence, he instantly agreed with this request.

Observers make it clear that this move doesn’t mean that Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn have now become friends, but it’s a good start nevertheless. Also, a few months ago, Karan Johar and Kajol patched up and now the same gesture is being extended to her hubby as well.

Golmaal Again releases on October 20 and stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade besides Ajay. It’s the fourth part of the Golmaal franchise. Ittefaq on the other hand is the remake of the 1969 film of the same name and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna.