WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Devdas to be screened in Cannes once again

Fifteen years ago, we saw the former beauty queen and award winning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the first time during the premiere of her film Devdas. Since then there has been no stopping for the actress who has been a part of the festival at the French Riviera almost every year. And now, reviving her first appearance, Devdas will be a part of the festival even in 2017.

Despite the many film commitments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rarely missed her appearance at Cannes. The actress walks the red carpet on behalf of the cosmetics major L’Oréal Paris and this time around she will be attending the same on May 19 and 20. As fans await her much talked about elegant avatars for the same, let us also tell you that this year’s Cannes has become special for the actress since she will be hosting the screening of Devdas once again.

Speaking about her first experience at Cannes, Aishwarya stated that it was definitely overwhelming and the response she got for the film is something that she will cherish all her life.

The said screening will be held at the Martinez beach for public screening. The Outdoor Cinema of Cannes Film Festival will also feature films that are selected as well as introduced in by six ambassadors of the cosmetic brand. However details of the same are awaited.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides her, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are brand ambassadors of L’Oréal Paris.

