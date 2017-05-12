Vipul Shah returns to direction after seven years; in talks with Saif Ali Khan to star in medical drama

Filmmaker Vipul Shah is returning to direction with a medical drama. The filmmaker has been associated with several films as a producer including Holiday, Force, Force 2, Commando and Commando 2. Now, Vipul Shah is returning as a director after seven years since he last directed Action Replayy in 2010.

Back in 2009, Vipul Shah had come across an article about the growing market for drug testing on humans in India. The article immediately sparked off his interest. The interesting concept of the film comes in the wake of several questionable reports that have resurfaced pertaining to the functioning of Medical testing industry in India. Vipul Shah and his writers Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah have done thorough research on the subject and have started working on the script with minutest details.

The casting of the high concept film is underway, with the director underway in finalizing the actor who would fit the script. According to the reports, Vipul Shah has been in talks with Saif Ali Khan to play the doctor. Although Vipul did not comment on the cast, he did say that film will be high concept drama, the kind audience has rarely seen in Hindi cinema.

Vipul Shah said that they are hoping to roll with it by the year end. Vipul is known for directing films like Aankhen, Waqt, and Namaste London. Under his directorial, he has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif.