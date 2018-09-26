Sylvester Stallone to be honoured with Career Achievement Award at 2nd El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt

Megastar Sylvester Stallone will be honoured with the Career Achievement Award at the second El Gouna Film Festival in El Gouna, Egypt on September 28, 2018. The news was confirmed by Egyptian superstar Bushra Rozza who’s the founder and COO of one of the most prestigious film festival in the Arab region.

“Sylvester Stallone is the festival’s choice for Career Achievement Award. Every year we honour three names, one from Egypt, one from the Arab world and one international star. And Sylvester Stallone is the choice to get that award this year and no one can say no to that. Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is. Rocky Balboa, Rambo, you can’t go wrong with that. Each and every Egyptian will be very happy to get this award here in Egypt and El Gouna. I am very happy and looking forward to meeting and hosting him here,” Bushra told Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar in El Gouna.

Sylvester Stallone will be arriving in El Gouna on September 28 and he shall be part of the finale on the same day itself. His visit is a big attraction of the El Gouna Film Festival this year.

