Sujoy Ghosh to make short film on Satyajit Ray’s Anukul

Maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who has in the past given us films like Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani and Kahaani 2 is all set to make yet another film. However, unlike his earlier celluloid outings, Ghosh’s next will be a short film that will be based on a story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Tweeting about his elation at finally being able to make a film on a Satyajit Ray story, Ghosh added, “finally .. i get to make a satyajit ray story. short film but one step at a time :))”. Later posting a few more details of the short film on Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh added, “the Ray story I am making is ANUKUL. if you can read up.. one of my top ten stories..”

Though Ghosh refrained from divulging more details of the short film on twitter, the story of Anukul begins with a well-to-do Bengali man buying a human like robotic housekeeper, and then goes on to explore how his relationship with this ‘man’ changes, while tackling ideas such as intelligence vs. instinct, loyalty and robotic feelings.