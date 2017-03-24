Sujoy Ghosh to make short film on Satyajit Ray’s Anukul

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sujoy Ghosh to make short film on Satyajit Ray’s Anukul news

Maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who has in the past given us films like Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani and Kahaani 2 is all set to make yet another film. However, unlike his earlier celluloid outings, Ghosh’s next will be a short film that will be based on a story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Tweeting about his elation at finally being able to make a film on a Satyajit Ray story, Ghosh added, “finally .. i get to make a satyajit ray story. short film but one step at a time :))”. Later posting a few more details of the short film on Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh added, “the Ray story I am making is ANUKUL. if you can read up.. one of my top ten stories..”

Though Ghosh refrained from divulging more details of the short film on twitter, the story of Anukul begins with a well-to-do Bengali man buying a human like robotic housekeeper, and then goes on to explore how his relationship with this ‘man’ changes, while tackling ideas such as intelligence vs. instinct, loyalty and robotic feelings.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

OMG! This is how London attacks affected the sets…

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release date of Bhoomi averting the clash with Aamir Khan news

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release…

REVEALED Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be bringing in his birthday in Goa

REVEALED: Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be…

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s special gift to herself on her 30th birthday

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s…

Alia

SHOCKING: Man who threatened Mahesh and Alia…

Blackbuck poaching case Hearing for Salman Khan's case adjourned till April 1

Blackbuck poaching case: Hearing for Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification