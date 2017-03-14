Sonam Kapoor changes dietary plan, to go Vegan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sonam Kapoor changes dietary plan, to go Vegan

She is known as the fashionista of Bollywood, making a style statement wherever she goes, but this time Sonam Kapoor has decided to make a different kind of statement. In fact, the actress who has been pretty vociferous in making her love for animals known has now decided to go vegan.

Apparently Sonam, who has been a vegetarian for years now and was also awarded by PETA India in 2016 as the Hottest Vegetarian. Now, she has given up dairy products as well. Commenting on her new dietary decision, Sonam added that she believes in making compassionate choices so much that she has given up dairy products and will stick to soya milk.

However, on the fashion front, though Sonam opts for faux fur accessories instead of fur, she continues to use leather products that have been gifted to her but she herself refrains from purchasing it.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Zee Studios buys the satellite rights Akshay Kumar –Rajnikanth’s 2.0 for a staggering Rs. 110 crores

BREAKING: Zee Studios buys the satellite rights…

Saif

Saif Ali Khan plans to return with Go Goa Gone…

Release of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan locked for 2018 Republic Day weekend

Release of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan locked for…

REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez to kick start restaurant in Mumbai

REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez to kick start…

“There will always be those who don’t like what I do” - Alia Bhatt responds to criticism for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

“There will always be those who don’t like what I…

Aamir

REVEALED: Details of Aamir Khan’s 40 minute role…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification