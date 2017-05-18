Sonakshi Sinha’s publicist denies rumours of her backing out of awards function

Earlier today, reports surfaced stating that Sonakshi Sinha had apparently backed out of attending an awards function at the last minute despite acknowledging that she would be present for the same. While the media and social network had a literal field day with these rumours, the actress’ publicist finally clarified that the rumours were untrue.

In fact an official statement sent out by Sonakshi Sinha’s publicist stated, “This is with regards to the recent reports doing the rounds about Sonakshi Sinha not attending the Star Parivar Awards. Though, rumours suggest that the actress did not attend the awards after committing for the same, as the official publicist of the actress we would like to clarify that Sonakshi’s management agency had not committed to her presence at the awards. The sources from the event went ahead and informed the media that the actress will be present at the event, which is completely untrue.”

Further reasoning about her absence from the said awards function, Sonakshi Sinha’s publicist added, “The actress shot for Nach Baliye on Tuesday as per her schedule and left for a meeting that she had committed to earlier.”

Back on the film front, Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in the film Noor will next be seen in the Ittefaq remake that will be directed by Abhay Chopra and feature her sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra.