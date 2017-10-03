SHOCKING: Omung Kumar’s period drama starring Sanjay Dutt lands in legal trouble

While initially the film announced by Omung Kumar was pitted against another film made by Ashutosh Gowariker on the same subject, the former has faced legal action for the film in question. Omung had announced a film on the late Maharaja [King] of Jamnagar, Jam Sahib Digvijaysinghji Ranjitsinhji for his noble deed of rescuing Polish refugees by providing shelter to them in the palace. Now the heirs of the Maharaja, Hershad Kumari and Himanshu Kumari have raised an objection and sent a legal notice.

The lawyer of the Kumaris, Faranaaz Karbhari has claimed that the makers did not take the permission of the family before kick starting the project. According to Karbhari, they became aware of the news through social and print media and that his clients did not want to distort any facts and tarnish the image of their father. Karbhari stated specifically in reference to the Polish refugees’ incident.

On the other hand, a miffed Sandeep Singh did not consider taking permission because Maharaja Digvijaysinghji’s story is in the public domain. He also stated that Poland continues to celebrate a day in honour of the great king and also alleged that people today are publicity hungry and often take on filmmakers especially when they adapt real life stories on the big screen. He also asserted that Vikas Verma, who is looking after permissions in Poland, is looking into the matter since Singh and filmmaker Omung Kumar are busy with the creative aspects of the film.

He further went on to firmly maintain that the film in question featuring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role will not be shelved and if need be, they will even take the permission from his family. Singh also revealed that the Indian Government is interested in backing the project owing to its rich content and that they have also discussed the film with the Indian Ambassador in Poland, Ajay Bisaria.

In fact, Omung Kumar too expressed excitement about kick starting project and has been doing look tests for Sanjay Dutt. From prepping to get the details of the era right, the director has been striving to retain authenticity despite the little cinematic liberties that they will be taking.