SHOCKING: Batti Gul Meter Chalu gets caught in another legal controversy and here’s what it is all about

Just when we thought that the Shahid Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is back on track, the film has been embroiled in another controversy. The matters have gotten worse with T-Series moving the court yet again over receiving the final injunction of BGMC against KriArj Entertainment and also the website EasemyTrip.com.

The court, who recently heard all the versions of the parties present, has importantly given T-Series the order to go ahead and complete the movie. Speaking on the lawsuit, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has sought legal help by filing complaints against the former producer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, KriArj Entertainment and also EasemyTrip.com.

Reports have it that the lawsuit against Prernaa Arora and her team is for T-Series to acquire a permanent injunction and declaration in matters of certain rights. Speaking on the matter against EasemyTrip.com, even though the complaints filed are similar, the head honcho of the website, Nishant Pitti too has in turn filed a case against T-Series and KriArj over issues of the first lien in relation to the revenue of the film.

In the recently held hearing, the court has observed the need to explore the agreements and contracts that have been signed by all the parties in depth. The court, according to reports, has raised questions over the credibility of agreements, letters and chats that have been a part of the case. Considering the requirement of time to resolve these matters, the court has decided to allow T-Series to complete the film. On the other hand, it has also asked KriArj and EasemyTrip to file their statements in written form.

Recent reports suggest that the next hearing will be held on July 5, 2018. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Yami Gautam and it is slated to release on August 31.

Also Read : Yami Gautam to attend court proceedings to prep for her role in Batti Gul Meter Chalu