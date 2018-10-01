Bollywood Hungama
Shah Rukh Khan to host a special screening of Zero for Kamal Haasan

BySubhash K. Jha

Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan have mutual respect and affection that they share ever since Kamal directed Shah Rukh in Hey Ram and even named Shah Rukh’s character after one of Kamal’s favourite actors, Amjad Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan to host a special screening of Zero for Kamal Haasan

Now 18 years after Hey Ram, it is Shah Rukh’s turn to pay a homage to Kamal Haasan. In Aanand Rai’s eagerly awaited Zero, where Shah Rukh plays a midget a la Kamal Haasan. The latest information from sources close to  Zero is that director Aanand Rai and Shah Rukh Khan plan to host a special screening of Zero for Kamal Haasan.

“Shah Rukh and Aanand Rai want Kamal’s opinion on the midget act in Zero. After all, Kamal’s Appu Raja is still the classiest midget act in Indian cinema. No matter what Shah Rukh achieves in this part, he will be compared with Kamal. Having Kamal on board for Zero is a sensible decision”.

Also Read: Oops! When Shah Rukh Khan thought Kajol needed to LEARN acting

