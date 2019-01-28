“We are searching the right script for Junaid” – Aamir Khan reveals plans about his son Junaid Khan’s ACTING DEBUT

Most of the star kids follow the footsteps of their star parents and make their way in the film industry. As many become popular even before they opt for acting as their career, many stay away from limelight before they make their debut. Aamir Khan‘s kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, his kids from his first marriage, have always stayed away from the limelight. It is only now that they are making some appearances with their superstar father. While Ira is an artist, Junaid has a desire to become an actor. But, when is that going to happen?

Aamir Khan, during the promotions of his documentary Rubaru Roshni, talked about whether his son Junaid Khan plans to enter the film industry. When asked how he sees his son in the films – actor or director, he said, “Junaid will be an actor.”

Aamir further revealed that they are looking for the right script for Junaid. He said, “We are searching the right script for Junaid because I have seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. So when we will get the right kind of story, we will. I believe in the screen test, if he will pass the screen test then I believe he will and if he won’t pass the screen test, I don’t think he will become an actor.”

When quizzed if Junaid would be a perfect fit for the role of his father if a biopic is ever made on him, Aamir said, “I think Junaid can do it. He might be a good choice.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently busy with the prep for Mahabharat which is his next ambitious project. In it, he will essay the role of Lord Krishna. While it is unclear whether it will be a movie or a series, the actor has begun prep for the same.

