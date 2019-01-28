RSVP’s dance franchise Bhangra Paa Le starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon goes on floors!

Having delivered the first blockbuster of 2019 in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala continues to back content-driven films and talented directors. Bhangra Paa Le, starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon, is yet another film coming out of the RSVP stables in 2019 that will be helmed by debutante Sneha Taurani – daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani.

The film is set in the world of music and dance. Ronnie, who had created the very successful franchise of ABCD in his earlier avatar at UTV, is looking to create a similar dance franchise at RSVP with this film.

Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world. The screenplay written by Dheeraj Rattan transitions between the past and present time periods and showcases romance, dance and music through the ages. The music will be composed by Jam8 under Pritam’s supervision.

After having backed Vicky Kaushal very early in his career — with Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories and then the most recent blockbuster URI — Ronnie is all set to bet big on his brother, Sunny.

Sunny Kaushal essays the role of Jaggi Singh – part time DJ, and a full-time Bhangra dancer. Through his obsession for dance, we discover some of the biggest dance competitions in the world where he finds his match in Simi Kohli, an equally phenomenal and passionate dancer being essayed by Rukshar Dhillon from Telugu cinema.

“What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation through the inter-college competitions. I have always been incredibly passionate about music and through the songs of the film, you will see the real and fascinating evolution of Bhangra as a dance form. A young fresh pairing, energetic music and a collaborator like RSVP- I couldn’t have asked for a better debut”, says Sneha Taurani the director. “With Bhangra Paa Le, we hope to create a successful dance franchise.”

At RSVP, we are looking to tell stories that we love to tell or must be told through the voice of talented youngsters like Sneha.Sunny is one of the most promising youngsters out there and I cant wait to see the magic they weave” says Ronnie Screwvala.

“Bhangra is something that is very close to me. Being a Punjabi, I have grown up on Punjabi music and Bhangra and till date it is my go to jam. I feel very passionately about Bhangra as a dance form, so being a part of a film based on Bhangra is very surreal. And Sneha is such a warm and a wonderful human being. Working with RSVP and Ronnie sir is great opportunity. I feel very fortunate. I am really looking forward to this journey! It is going to be a lot of fun! Burrraaaahhhhhh!!!!!” says Sunny Kaushal.

“From Bhangra and the word Balle-Balle being the first things I ever learnt about dance as a child, to now getting all prepped up in full swing for a bhangra dance film feels like a dream come true.

Extremely grateful to RSVP and Sneha for giving me this opportunity, their level of dedication and enthusiasm towards the movie is incredible and I can’t wait to begin this exciting journey,” says Rukshar.

