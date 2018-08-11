Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Aditya Thackeray’s cars in RTO’s list of vehicles with unpaid fines

Recently, the Mumbai police started the process of e-challans where the drivers are given their fine ticket through internet. While they have recovered a sum of Rs. 53.8 crores, the sum of Rs. 119 crores is yet to be recovered by the cops. RTO decided to take action against the same and a list of the unpaid e-challans was recently revealed in investigative reports.

It featured the names of some prominent celebrities from the world of politics and cinema which includes cars used by Salman Khan and his family members, Kapil Sharma, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, MNS founder Raj Thackeray, State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote amongst others.

The reports suggest that the car related to Salman Khan isn’t owned by the superstar but actually by his brother Arbaaz Khan under the name of his production company Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt. Ltd. The said reports have it that the car has been involved in four cases of violations for speeding beyond the given limit between January and July this year and the owners are yet to pay a fine of Rs. 4,000.

The violations include speeding, jumping signals, driving into no entry zones and not halting in front of zebra crossing. Each violation is expected to have a fine of Rs. 1000. Besides Salman, car owned by Kapil Sharma too is said to be on the list. While the comedian-actor is currently on a Europe trip, his car is said to have a fine of Rs. 2000 which is unpaid as of now.

Aaditya Thackeray, who is a renowned politician and youth leader, reportedly owes an unpaid fine of Rs. 6000 for six violations. These reports suggest that his car was caught violating guidelines six times between December 2016 and May 2018. The same reports also have a statement given by Aaditya’s aide Harshal Pradhan that the politician was unaware of these violations and that considering his respect towards the law, he would have never ignored e-challans. Pradhan further asserted that he never received the alerts from the cops.

On the other hand, the car owned by Arjun Kapoor too was said to be on the list for three cases of violation. But reports further added that the actor immediately paid the e-challans when he was contacted on the same this week.

Also Read: Salman Khan begins shooting for Bharat in Malta