Richa Chadda to play South adult star Shakeela in her biopic

With biopic becoming the flavour of the season, there are many personalities whose stories are adapted on the big screen. While there are sports personas, there are even Bollywood stars whose inspiring tales have become a part of the silver screen. Besides them, there are some which are controversial like Vidya Balan playing Silk Smita in The Dirty Picture. Treading a similar path is Richa Chadha who is all set to bring the story of South adult star Shakeela.

Shakeela is one of the 90s biggest actresses from Kerala who acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The biopic with Richa at the centre of it will tell the tale of Shakeela from when she entered the film business at the age of 16 and traces her life journey from there.

Soon after Shakeela became a raging success in cinema halls making history like and fanfare like never before. Her films weren’t only dubbed in languages across India but also were dubbed languages Chinese, Nepalese and several others. Shakeela became a popular figure in the film business at a time popularity was only for the men in the industry dominated by them.

Richa’s spokesperson stated, “The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 90s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of. The film’s script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May.”

The film will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh who has won several acclaimed awards in his career that began in 2001. The film will go on floors this April and will release in early 2019.

