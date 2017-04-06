REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for Padmavati in Mumbai

After setbacks and obstacles, the team of Padmavati is back in Mumbai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali returning to his favourite suburban studio where a huge set has been erected for the same. From what we hear, Shahid Kapoor recently joined the unit in Film City, Goregaon for the film.

Padmavati, that is a period tale of romance and war, will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a king for the first time. From what we hear, the actor has even trained in sword fighting and has even taken horse riding lessons for the film. After a short family trip with his wife and new born Misha, Shahid Kapoor is currently back in the city for his work commitments and has started shooting for the film. He is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time and the latter is said to join him for the shoot very soon.

Of late, there have been several speculations about the delay in the release of the film which was supposed to be in November this year. The start of the shoot turned out to be a nightmare for the team of the film who had face to several protests in Rajasthan. This was followed by another schedule which was shifted to Kolhapur but a similar outrage sparked in this town of Maharashtra. Despite the problems as well as with immense support from the fraternity and media, Padmavati is now back on track and has returned to the city to wrap up the same.

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji with Aditi Rao Hydari playing the role of his wife and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.