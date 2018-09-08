REVEALED: Patralekha to feature in this Pradeep Sarkar film called Arranged Marriage and here are the details

Patralekha, who was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu, is said to have signed her next with none other than Pradeep Sarkar. The filmmaker, who was recently hospitalized owing to dengue, will now be prepping for the release of Helicopter Eela. And after that, the director is expected to start work on an anthology which will feature Patralekha in a story called Arranged Marriage.

After the recent Bollywood anthology Lust Stories received a great response online, we hear that another anthology is in the making. This one will have a film called Arranged Marriage, that will be directed by popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, starring Patralekha as the leading lady. The said tale will be set against the backdrop of Kolkata.

Being a Bengali herself, Patralekha expressed her happiness of returning to the roots for this film. The actress stated in recent reports that she will be seen as a Bengali girl and hence she doesn’t have to do much of prep since it comes naturally to her. On the other hand, speaking of how she got the role, Patralekha revealed that one day she was surprised to get a call from his office.

The reports had Patralekha mentioning that although she isn’t sure if Pradeep Sarkar has seen her work, she asserted that she is a huge fan of his work. She claimed the much popular Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt starrer Parineeta to be her all-time favourite. The actress also added that she was super excited after listening to the script when it was narrated to her by Sarkar and she immediately agreed to do the same. This will be Patralekha’s fourth film in Bollywood after she made her debut in Citylights, followed by Love Games and the recent Nanu Ki Jaanu.

On the other hand, Pradeep Sarkar’s next film Helicopter Eela starring Kajol is expected to release on October 12.

