REVEALED: Kriti Sanon to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next about sibling rivalry

While earlier it was being said that Vishal Bhardwaj wants to focus on the adaptation of the book The Exile: The Stunning Inside Story of Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda In Flight which was supposedly titled Abbottabad, now we hear that there has been yet another script that has been grabbing the filmmaker’s attention. The film in question is reportedly titled Churiya and is also said to have Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

The film, Churiya, which means sharp knives, is said to be a story revolving around sibling rivalry between two sisters that take the word nasty to a new level. It is being said that the film will feature their ugly spat that even gets verbally and physically abusive. While the title demonstrates the nature of the two sisters, we hear that Kriti will be playing the role of the younger sister.

On the other hand, the hunt for the elder sister is on. It has been learnt that many actresses have given screen tests with names of Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shraddha Kapoor among others doing the rounds. However, according to recent reports, names of Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor are touted to be the prime contenders for the role.

Set at the backdrop of Rajasthan, Churiya marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s next outing after Rangoon. Although the filmmaker-producer also had plans to kick off another project titled Padeeu along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, we hear that it has been put on the backburner owing to an alleged fallout with the actor.