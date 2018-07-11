Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2018 | 1:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and other actresses applaud SC Verdict on Nirbhaya Rape case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The events that unfolded on the night of December 16, 2012 left the entire nation in shock as a well-educated 23 year old girl fell prey to six rapists. She was beaten, raped and even tortured in a private bus. The brutality of the incident that were reported later not only made the nation tremble but India as a country joined hands to bring justice for Jyoti Singh Pandey, aka Nirbhaya. Now six years, after the case, the Supreme Court has passed a landmark judgement to hang the rapists and here’s how Bollywood extended its support.

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and other actresses applaud SC Verdict on Nirbhaya Rape case

After a long battle, Nirbhaya aka Jyoti Singh’s death created a furore followed by activists constantly pressurizing the government to take severe action against rapists including death penalty. Although the actual sentence for rape is a seven year imprisonment, the Supreme Court decided to deviate from it owing to the heinous and brutal ways Jyoti was tortured during the rape in 2012, followed by which the Supreme Court sentenced them to death by hanging.

Two days ago, the Supreme Court passed yet another judgement for all the rapists except the one juvenile who was involved in the case and the one who died in 2013 [possibly committed suicide] wherein it quashed the plea for reducing the sentence to lifetime imprisonment. Coming out in support of the verdict, many Bollywood actresses took to Twitter to support the court in this landmark judgement:
Priyanka Chopra


Anushka Sharma


Bhumi Pednekar


Manisha Koirala


Esha Gupta


Diana Penty


Aditi Rao Hydari


Koena Mitra


Poonam Pandey


Mallika Sherawat

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra begins prep for her next Hindi film with Shonali Bose titled The Sky Is Pink

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

AMMA President Mohanlal confirmed that…

Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the…

Eros International and Firoz Nadiadwala in a…

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts…

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood…

Imtiaz Ali may produce his next titled Side…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification