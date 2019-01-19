Priyanka Chopra announces her YouTube Original titled ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’

Over the years Priyanka Chopra has evolved from being a beauty pageant winner to one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. With multiple films in both Bollywood and now in Hollywood under her belt, the original Desi Girl has now set her sights on something new. In fact, after conquering the world of music, Priyanka Chopra who recently married Nick Jonas, is all set to launch her YouTube original special titled, ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’.

Announcing the same on her Instagram profile, Priyanka shared an image saying, “With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it’s got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends — #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.”

Talking further about her show and the first guest on the show Priyanka Chopra added, “Hey guys, I have reached a point in my life where I sort of think about what’s next and what inspires me and what is important to me. Because there are so many new things that have happened to me in the past two years, like doing new things and getting married! So I am at a point of my life I am doing this new show If I Could tell You Just One thing, to feed my curiosity and to find something that inspires me, and I need your help to navigate it. I am going to meet incredible people on this journey and I am going to ask them to tell me one thing that has made them be who they are.” Introducing her first guest on the show who happens to be US Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, Priyanka added, “I have an amazing guest, a young girl who I admire tremendously. She is not only a world champion athlete but also multiple Olympic medal winner. She packs a punch and what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything.”

Back on the film front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink and the Hollywood romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic which is set for Valentine’s Day release.

