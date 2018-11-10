Petition filed in Bombay High Court against Shah Rukh Khan and makers of Zero for hurting Sikh sentiments

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of positive feedback since the trailer of Zero was unveiled on his birthday on November 2. Zero is a story that celebrates life, featuring SRK as the adorable vertically challenged man in an unusual tale. While the trailer was received positively, it seems like it did not go down well with the Sikh community.

A petition has been filed seeking action against Shah Rukh Khan, Zero’s producers Gauri Khan, Karuna Badwal, director Aanand L Rai, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the Central Board for Film Certification’s (CBFC) chairperson and CEO for hurting Sikh sentiments. The petition has been filed by an advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa as he refers to the trailer of the film in which SRK is wearing a shirt and shorts with a garland of Rs 500 notes around his neck and kirpaan tied up as well. The petition states that the historical and cultural importance of Kirpaan and is worn after ‘rehyat maryaada’ meaning conversion to Sikhism. It has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A), pertaining deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The petition also mentions CBFC to cancel the certification of the film, direct the makers to remove the scene from the film and put an interim stay on the trailer. The petition hearing is likely to take place on November 19.

On November 5, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai for hurting Sikh sentiments. Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that SRK shows kirpaan as an ordinary dagger. The complaint was filed with SHO, North Avenue in New Delhi. Now, we hear a petition has been filed in Bombay High Court against SRK and the makers.

On the other hand, the makers of Zero have denied the allegations, asserting that the dagger that is seen in the poster and trailer is actually a katar [a non-religious dagger]. The makers also addressed the issue by stating that they would never insult a section or a community and will never make use of kirpan which has the blessing of being a Khalsa.

Zero stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is set to release on December 21, 2018.

