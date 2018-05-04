Bollywood Hungama
Parineeti Chopra gets trolled online after announcing collaboration with Arnab Goswami

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For the past couple of weeks, Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines with her recent trip to Australia and later for her becoming the ambassador for Speedo. But before this, on April 10, Parineeti took to social networking sites announcing that she had partnered with none other than journalist Arnab Goswami to become the brand ambassador for the Behtar India campaign. However, it seems like her decision to partner with Goswami for this campaign has drawn immense flak from netizens.

Parineeti Chopra gets trolled online after announcing collaboration with Arnab Goswami

In fact, responding to Parineeti Chopra’s post that read, “Thankyou #ArnabGoswami for making me the brand ambassador of “BEHTAR INDIA”. Together we will do our best to make a real difference. #BehtarIndia”, fans of the actress vented their ire stating that this was a horrible decision. In fact, one Twitter user responded to Parineeti’s post saying, “Along with #ArnabGoswami you want to make a ‘Behtar India’! Are you signing up for a satire on Indian journalism?”

But it wasn’t just this one tweet that caught our attention. Below are a few more tweets trolling Parineeti Chopra:

