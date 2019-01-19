Pagalpanti release date CONFIRMED! John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz starrer to release in December 2019

John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz are being paired opposite each other for the first time in Anees Bazmee’s forthcoming comedy Pagalpanti. John, who has been busy doing serious roles for a while now, decided to take a break from that genre and dedicate some time to explore comedy. And now we hear that the release date for this film is locked.

Pagalpanti boasts of an ensemble star cast and besides John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela in prominent roles. The film is expected to feature all the quintessential quirky elements of an Anees Bazmee film and not surprisingly, it is said to be an out and out comedy. It is expected to hit the big screens on December 6 this year.

However, further details on the script and others are being kept under wraps. Pagalpanti is expected to go on floors next month, that is in February and it seems that the makers are keen on releasing the film this year itself. A source close to the development said, “Since they are starting the movie in the first half of 2019, the makers are looking out for a date during the end of the year. They have decided to lock the date as December 6, 2019.”

An official announcement on that front is eagerly awaited. It is after Welcome Back in 2015 that the trio of Anees Bazmee, John Abraham and Anil Kapoor are returning together. If all goes well, this will be third release of John in the year 2019. The actor is already gearing up for two releases this year, both of which is an action packed cop drama of sorts. He will be seen alongside Mouni Roy in RAW aka Romeo Akbar Walter and in the Nikkhil Advani film Batla House.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda join the ensemble cast of Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti