Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone confirms being paid more than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much controversial drama Padmaavat finally released in India on Thursday amidst heavy security. The film based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Since the news of the film was in headlines, there were many reports that suggested that Deepika Padukone was paid more than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The gender pay gap has always been a part of the discussion not just in Hollywood but Bollywood as well. When the news broke that Deepika was paid more, it seemed like things are changing in the Hindi film industry finally. Although Deepika Padukone or the makers had not confirmed till date about the pay, she did admit that she was paid more than the lead actors of the film.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shot for an episode of Neha Dhupia hosted Vogue BFFs with her sister Anisha Padukone. On the show’s Say It or Strip It segment, Neha Dhupia asked, “How much were you paid for Padmaavat?” followed by, “Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?” To that, Deepika simply responded saying, “Yes” without getting into numbers.

With the leading actresses discussing the wage disparity for the longest time, it seems like things changing for better.

Padmaavat, which was released on January 25, is Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.