OMG! Karan Johar apologizes to Kangna Ranaut and others for chanting NEPOTISM ROCKS at IIFA 2017

Followed by Kangna Ranaut’s appearance on the chat show Koffee With Karan, the actress left her footsteps on the show by fuelling up a controversy by calling the industry nepotistic in nature as well as terming Karan Johar as a movie mafia. While the matter settled down after a few digs and victim cards were thrown at each other, it resurfaced when Karan Johar and his friends cracked jokes on Nepotism at IIFA in Kangna’s absence. Now, upset about the same, Karan Johar in a recent interview apologized for his behaviour.

Earlier we had reported that when Varun Dhawan took the stage to receive his award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for Dishoom at IIFA where he along with the host duo Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar took jibes pointing towards Kangna Ranaut’s comment on nepotism by stating how they are a part of the industry because of their parents. However, the consequences of the same were quite visible on social media as fans of the actress and others expressed their displeasure about the same and continued trolling them for making this unpleasant joke in the actress’ absence. Kangna Ranaut did not attend IIFA which was held in New York City this year.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar reportedly commented that he not only regrets making this joke but he also apologizes to Kangna Ranaut for being ungraceful towards her. Karan went on to state he should have been dignified, chivalrous towards her no matter what the personal issues were. Taking the entire blame of the joke on himself, Karan mentioned that the joke was his idea and clarified that he has never believed in nepotism and it was just a joke with no intention of hurting anyone.

While he maintained that it was their attempt to joke about themselves, it disastrously backfired and he was also disturbed by the way they were being trolled on social media. Putting an end to the nepotism controversy, Karan Johar also asserted that this would be the last time he would be talking on the subject and whilst retaining that the joke indeed went far with the mention of Kangna, Karan once again expressed regret over the same and went to say that he did not want to disrespect her in anyway.

Earlier, a day ago, Varun Dhawan too shared his apology for his distasteful comments during the awards gala. While Kangna Ranaut has been silent over the issue by far, we continue to wait for her reaction on the same.