It’s official! Rishi – Neetu Kapoor APPROVE Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor marriage

Never the one to mince words, Rishi Kapoor is known to say it like it is. He turned a year older on Tuesday and spoke to a leading daily about his life, movies and of course Ranbir Kapoor. One of the current hot topics pertaining to the Kapoor household is of course the Ranbir-Alia Bhatt relationship. Rishi and Neetu are often asked about this because let’s be honest, filmy affairs always garner a lot of publicity. Plus, for the first time Ranbir has come out in open about his relationship in the press. They are doing a film together too which is why they are continuously in news. It’s made clear to us that both are serious about each other and there are rumours of their impending marriage floating too.

Rishi addressed this very clearly in his latest interview and said that he definitely likes Alia, Neetu likes her and so does Ranbir (of course!) So, if he decides to marry her they would support him wholeheartedly. He also said all Kapoors have chosen their life partners and Ranbir too has the right to do so. Well he’s right there and they might just get married. Alia and Ranbir have spoken on different occasions how they would like to settle down, the importance of marriage…and so on! The tell-tale signs are all there…it’s just matter of time that a formal announcement will be made. Stay tuned to find out.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra soon. We will see them on screen for the first time and therefore it would be sort of a test to them to depict if they are indeed a commercially viable couple.

