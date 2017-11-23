“Why was I not shown Aksar 2 after repeatedly requesting them for the same?” – Zareen Khan asks producers

Just last week multiple reports surfaced that claimed that the Aksar 2 actress Zareen Khan was at loggerheads with the film’s producers and director. In fact in a no holds barred conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Zareen even explained her grouse with the makers of Aksar 2. However, immediately post her revelations, the makers of the film and its director Ananth Mahadevan released a statement contradicting what Zareen had said, while at the same time claiming that the actress was informed of everything in advance.

But the battle between Zareen Khan and the makers of Aksar 2 seems to be far from over. Now responding to the fresh threat of legal action to be taken against her, Zareen Khan apparently has a very simple question for the makers of the film. Detailing the question Zareen adds, “I don’t have extra time and energy for these fights that don’t hold any value. My question to them is, if everything was so crystal clear and I was aware of everything that was shown in the film as claimed by the makers and director then why was I not shown the film after repeatedly requesting them for the same?”

Further talking about not being shown the film before its release Zareen Khan adds, “How is it possible that the main lead is not shown the film or even invited for her own film screening? I was not informed of the screening and got to know of it from others. In fact I organized for tickets to watch my own movie when it released on Friday night at PVR Juhu for the last late night show.”

While the battle between Zareen Khan and makers of Aksar 2 and its director will continue to rage, the film itself that released two weeks ago has had a disastrous run at the box office.