Meghna Gulzar’s next film Chhapaak gets its title from her father

After a break of more than a year, Deepika Padukone will be back before the camera to play a character as far removed from Padmaavat as Ranbir Kapoor from Ranveer Singh.

Deepika plays Laxmi Aggarwal, a victim of an acid attack. Her prosthetics for the disfigurement that nearly destroyed her life before it was valiantly rebuilt, are now being discussed by makeup experts. In the meanwhile, the film’s casting just became more interesting with the talented Vikrant Massey joining in to play acid attack crusader and Laxmi’s husband Alok Dixit.

However, it is the onomatopoeic title Chhapaak, the splashy sound denoting a sudden and swift fall of liquid, that is most intriguing.

The word has never been used in a film’s title before and only once in a film song, and that was for Meghna’s father Gulzar’s ‘Hu Tu Tu’ where Lata Mangeshkar sang, ‘Chai Chap Chai.’ The lyrics written by Gulzar Saab were the reference points for Meghna’s film’s title.

In Hu Tu Tu, the splashing sound suggested fun and frolic. In Meghna’s film, it signifies the moment when the victim’s world fell apart.

