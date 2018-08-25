Masaba Gupta and husband Madhu Mantena announce their ‘trial separation’ after 3 years of marriage

Ace designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta who married producer Madhu Mantena, has decided to separate with her husband. Masaba and Madhu, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015, have released a joint statement which revealed that they have decided to separate on trial basis.

Sharing the joint statement on social media, Masaba Gupta posted’s post read, “Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, ‘what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life’.”

Masaba further wrote, “We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us…. All we can say to them is to give us time and to give us love when we reach out to you.”

Masaba Gupta has been a celebrated designer in India with her brand House of Masaba. She recently bagged a deal to create exclusive merchandise for hit show, Game Of Thrones.

