Mandana Karimi turns Math and English teacher for underprivileged kids

Remember Mandana Karimi who made her appearance in the TV reality show Bigg Boss and later made the progression to films with Bhaag Johnny? Well the model turned actress who was last seen in the film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 recently made headlines after she withdrew her complaint of domestic violence against her husband, Gaurav Gupta.

Though post her marriage Mandana hasn’t signed any new film or modelling assignment, we hear that the she is reading herself to venture back into the world of films. However, before she makes her comeback on celluloid, Mandana Karimi has decided to dedicate her time to teaching. In fact, we hear that Mandana Karimi has taken up teaching Math and English to underprivileged kids. Apparently the actress is working with Mumbai based NGO Angel Xpress that works to transform the lives of underprivileged children through regular access to educated adults, under which she teaches kids on regular bases from Monday to Friday.