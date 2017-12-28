Madhur Bhandarkar dejected as film industry keeps mum on humiliation of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family in Pakistan

The country was left shocked when the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav went to meet him in Pakistan, where he’s imprisoned, and got a humiliating treatment. Both the women were told to change their clothes, remove mangalsutra, shoes and even bindi and shockingly, their shoes were not even returned back after they met Kulbhushan. Once they came out, the Pakistani media hounded them and accused Kulbhushan of being a criminal. India however has always maintained that Kulbhushan Jadhav has been wrongly confined and that he was not spy, contrary to Pakistan’s version.

The humiliation of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family became a talking point everywhere. Shockingly, the members of Bollywood fraternity have remained silent. There are many celebrities who often talk about such issues but shockingly, they have kept mum on this topic. Madhur Bhandarkar is the only prominent celebrity who has come out to talk about Kulbhushan Jadhav and the ordeal of his family. He was distraught to see the silence of Bollywood on this matter and yesterday he tweeted, “It’s disturbing how #KulbhushanJadhav mother & wife got humiliated in Pakistan and what’s more appalling here is to see the silence of Human Rights activists, liberals, & people from my film fraternity.”

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhur Bhandarkar opened up further and said, “I really don’t know [why Bollywood celebs are silent]. When I saw this whole video of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife being harassed by the media out there in Pakistan, I felt it was not just their insult but the insult of the entire country. I expected that people, not just from the film industry, but from different walks of life to condemn the insult and support the family in such trying times. But sadly, no prominent figure has come out in support and share the grief that they have gone through.”

He continued, “There are people who are vocal about their point of view and I am not going to take their names. Even I was quite vocal and I have spoken when Padmavati, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Indu Sarkar got into controversies. I feel the prominent people have a lot of importance in society. If they had spoken up, then it would have made a lot of difference [to the Kulbhushan Jadhav controversy].”

Madhur Bhandarkar however made it clear that he won’t be asking the celebrities with a sizeable presence on social media to talk about Kulbhushan Jadhav. “I can speak for myself but I can’t speak for others. Unki kya majboori hai, I don’t know,” he said and signed off.