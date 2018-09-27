After Lust Stories, Sanjay Kapoor to now debut in South with Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana

Sanjay Kapoor who was recently featured in the Netflix film Lust Stories and also garnered appreciation for his character is now all set to try something new. The actor, who even explored the world of small screen recently, will be debuting in South. The actor has kicked off work on a film titled Seetharama Kalyana, featuring Nikhil Kumar (son of Karnataka’s CM – HD Kumaraswamy) and Rachitha Ram. It is directed by Harsha.

Taking this new step definitely was challenging for the Raja actor but it seems that he is also enjoying the process. And language could pose as a barrier to the Bollywood actor. Yet leaving the apprehensions behind, Sanjay Kapoor has decided to give this a try. Speaking on the challenges of mouthing dialogue in another language, Sanjay revealed, “It makes me nostalgic about school days when I would mug up everything for exams. That said, Harsha has been kind enough to not give me long lines to speak upon request. So far, it’s going good, I have my fingers crossed.”

Furthermore, Sanjay Kapoor also elaborated on how director Harsha approached him for the film. “Harsha had seen some of my recent work and liked it. He approached me for an interesting role in Seetharama Kalyana and I thought why not, it opens up new avenues for me because I’ve never done any regional film,”

Sanjay is also shooting in night shifts for the film. “I am in the city for six days, film units in the South work at a fast pace,” he concluded.

On the Bollywood front, Sanjay Kapoor was last shooting for The Zoya Factor. The actor plays the role of the father of his real life niece Sonam Kapoor in this rom-com that is adapted from the book by the same name. The film features Sikander Kher as his son and Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film is slated to release on April 5.

