Kirpan scenes in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero altered after objections from Sikh community

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has been mired in controversy after the Sikh community raised objections on the poster and trailer of SRK holding a kirpan which is a holy dagger. A petition was filed to remove the scenes which had kirpan. In response to the petition, the makers of Zero, on December 19, filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court to confirm that the scenes in question have been altered.

Stating that Zero did not have kirpan but an ornamental dagger, Red Chillies Entertainment said, “Despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only an ornamental dagger and not a ‘Kirpan’, steps have been taken by the respondent to alter the relevant scenes. The portions in question have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword.”

A petition was filed seeking action against Shah Rukh Khan, Zero’s producers Gauri Khan, Karuna Badwal, director Aanand L Rai, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the Central Board for Film Certification’s (CBFC) chairperson and CEO for hurting Sikh sentiments.

The petition was filed by an advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa in which he mentioned that SRK was wearing a shirt and shorts with a garland of Rs. 500 notes around his neck and kirpan tied up as well. The petition stated that the historical and cultural importance of Kirpaan and is worn after ‘rehyat maryaada’ meaning conversion to Sikhism. The petition was filed under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A), pertaining deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The petition also mentioned CBFC to cancel the certification of the film, direct the makers to remove the scene from the film and put an interim stay on the trailer.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero is set to release on December 21, 2018.

