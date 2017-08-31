Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.08.2017 | 4:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan to host Abhishek Bachchan and his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan to host Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with the ninth season of his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar’s new season began earlier this week. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be a short season comprising of 30-35 episodes.

Now, it has been learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting a special episode for son Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek will be part of a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 and appear with his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers as special guests. The episode was shot on August 27 and it will be one entertaining episode. Abhishek has earlier been on KBC in the fourth and eighth season. So, it will be interesting to see the father-son duo reunite on screen once again.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan to host Abhishek Bachchan

SCOOP: Amitabh Bachchan to play slum soccer…

Check out Amitabh Bachchan sent handwritten…

Karan Johar cuts budget of Ranbir…

CONFIRMED: Amitabh Bachchan to star in…

Pink wins the Best Film award at Indian Film…

Amitabh Bachchan features in National Anthem…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification