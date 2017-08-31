Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan to host Abhishek Bachchan and his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers

Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with the ninth season of his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar’s new season began earlier this week. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be a short season comprising of 30-35 episodes.

Now, it has been learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting a special episode for son Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek will be part of a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 and appear with his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers as special guests. The episode was shot on August 27 and it will be one entertaining episode. Abhishek has earlier been on KBC in the fourth and eighth season. So, it will be interesting to see the father-son duo reunite on screen once again.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.