Kapil Sharma unleashes slew of abusive tweets, Twitterati have a field day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday popular TV funny Kapil Sharma fast became the talk of the town, overshadowing even the Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case, after he took to the micro blogging site unleashing a slew of offensive and abusive tweets. While the tweets first were aimed at one publication and scribe they later also encompassed the audience, as well as the system in general. However, within minutes of posting the questionable tweets, the same were deleted and another one claiming that his account was hacked was shared.

Given the medium Twitter is, people across the spectrum began to comment on the same. While a few started a tag that read #WeStandWithKapilSharma others took to the social networking site ridiculing him and calling him out for using profane language. Here are some of the responses from Twitter users that caught our attention.

Apart from Twitter users, a few known personalities too joined in, though unlike others who either criticized Kapil or stood by him, they opted to position a rather neutral point of view:

 

Also Read: Kapil Sharma confesses abusive tweets were posted by him

