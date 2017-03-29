Kabir Khan to make a series on World War 2 after Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Kabir Khan may not be involved in the sequel to his blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai (Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the same) but the filmmaker has already made plans post his current project and it is equally intriguing. Considering the filmmaker’s love towards war dramas and patriotism, we hear that Kabir Khan will venture into the digital space with a similar subject.

Reportedly, Kabir Khan plans to make a web-series set at the backdrop of World War II that will be directed and produced by him. Described as a war epic, the series is being touted as the Indian Band of Brothers. Further, it is being said that the series which will be comprising of about 10 episodes will touch upon varied subjects, including exploring Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army as well as the contribution of women in the army.

Besides this, it has been learnt that the series will be built on a massive budget, even more than a couple of Kabir’s films. Said to be shot extensively abroad with a few portions in India, the series is currently in the scripting stage. Apparently Kabir Khan will start work on the same once he wraps up his much ambitious film Tubelight. The star cast and other details are yet to be finalized.

Tubelight, that also marks the debut of Chinese model turned actress Zhu Zhu, too is a period drama set amidst the 1962 Sino-Indian war with Salman Khan playing the lead and it also stars Sohail Khan in a prominent role.

