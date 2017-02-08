“‘Joota maaru utaarke?”- When Shahid Kapoor threatened Harshvardhan Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been making a lot of public appearances lately. Recently, the couple was seen together at the Dangal success party which was hosted by Aamir Khan. The film was a biopic on wrestler and coach, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters in wrestling to become world champions.

At the party, many newcomers were invited including Harshvardhan Kapoor who came to celebrate the success of the film. As Shahid and Mira had just arrived, he spotted that Harshvardhan was leaving the party. When he bumped into Shahid, he greeted him with a hug. Shahid joked with the media saying, “All these young boys are leaving and this very responsible married couple is entering. Ulta ho raha hai.”

Harshvardhan heard this line and had a hilarious response, “Making room for the seniors.” Shahid instantly replied jokingly, ““Joota maroon utaar Ke…senior bol raha hai.” Harsh and Shahid chuckled while media people were enjoying the warm camaraderie between the actors. In the world full of competition, it was nice to see two young stars having a fun moment with each other.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj directed film Rangoon. Harshvardhan Kapoor will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi.