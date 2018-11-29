Bollywood Hungama
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the grand wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the next couple to get hitched is that of Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood popstar Nick Jonas. The lovebirds, who began dating this year and got engaged soon, are all set to tie the knot at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Nick’s older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas along with their better halves Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas have arrived to celebrate the wedding. Earlier this morning, the entire family headed to Jodhpur to kickstart the festivities.

After Jodhpur wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to host Delhi reception on December 4

Right after the wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will host a reception in Delhi for family and close friends. Many reports suggest that Priyanka’s close friend and Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Barfi co-star Ranbir Kapoor are expected to be at Delhi reception. Jaipur-based Punit Balana and Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla have been reportedly roped in to design clothes for both groom and bride’s families.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and their families have arrived in Jodhpur to begin the wedding celebration. It will start with sangeet ceremony followed by mehendi and haldi ceremonies. The Indian style wedding will take place on December 1 and the white wedding following Nick’s traditions will take place on December 3.

